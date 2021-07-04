Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Smriti Irani shares video as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 21, mentions promise they ‘could not keep’
tv

Smriti Irani shares video as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 21, mentions promise they ‘could not keep’

Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared a special video as the show completed 21 years of its launch. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Smriti Irani played Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a video to celebrate 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the serial that made her a household name. She played the righteous matriarch Tulsi Virani on the show, which aired from 2000 to 2008.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a montage of scenes from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as well as behind-the-scenes videos. She talked about their ‘promise’ to return to the small screen, which they ‘could not keep’, and how the show impacted everyone who watched it.

“We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge (we will meet again)’, a promise we could not keep… 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!” she wrote in her caption.

Smriti’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars reacted to her post. Mouni Roy wrote, “My beautiful Smriti Di.” Hiten Tejwani wrote, “The best ..Thank u for the memories.” Gauri Pradhan, Anita Hassanandani and Riva Bubber dropped heart emojis.

Fans got nostalgic in the comments section. “Missing those days of ur serial really,” one wrote. “My childhood memories,” another wrote. “Madam I still remember when we were kids my parents were crazy about kyuki saas bahu serial. Kyuki serial was every household story we could connect with all characters,” a third wrote.

Also see | The Big Picture promo: Ranveer Singh makes TV debut as game show host, says ‘khel bas nazar ka hai’

Last year, as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 20 years, Smriti recalled how producer Ekta Kapoor showed faith in her, despite being told by the director that the show would be a ‘sure shot flop’ as Smriti ‘did not have the talent to see it through’.

“Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her ‘can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?’ I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history,” Smriti had written in an Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti irani kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi smriti irani video

Related Stories

tv

Amar Upadhyay on quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for films: ‘I had no godfather who would guide me’

UPDATED ON NOV 18, 2020 02:58 PM IST
tv

Smriti Irani revisits Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days: ‘Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by histrionics’. Watch

UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2020 01:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you

Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP