Sofia Hayat on Armaan Kohli’s arrest by NCB in drug case: ‘He shows lack of respect for himself’

Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after a small quantity of cocaine was allegedly recovered from his home after a raid. His Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Sofia Hayat commented on the development. She also said that he recently contacted her through a common friend to ‘ask for (her) forgiveness’.

Armaan was arrested during his Bigg Boss 7 stint after Sofia filed a complaint against him for hitting her with a mop. Although he was initially booked for assault by the Santacruz police, the Lonavala city police added charges of sexual harassment. He was later released on bail.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sofia said she was ‘quite shocked’ when Armaan apologised but later ‘made peace with him’. “He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary,” she said.

Talking about Armaan’s arrest by the NCB, Sofia said, “Hearing the news about drugs in his house, now I wonder if his apology was for real. But, I think he meant it at the time, though yet again his behaviour currently is showing his lack of respect for his position. Actually, he shows lack of respect for himself.” She said that those who use drugs are ‘hurting inside’. She also hoped for him to overcome ‘whatever darkness and pain fills his heart’.

Armaan’s house was raided by the NCB as a part of the agency’s ongoing operation ‘Rolling Thunder’, a crackdown on the network of drug peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai.