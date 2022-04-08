Sonakshi Sinha is petrified as fan proposes to her, threatens to slit his throat in The Khatra Khatra Show prank. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha had one of the craziest fan moments ever. As she waited in a vanity van, a fan entered from the bathroom and proposed to her. The fan wrote 'I Love You' on the mirror and threatened to kill himself. (Also read: Malaika, Sonakshi get photobombed by a kid: ‘Whose child is this, is he lost?’)

In a promotional video for The Khatra Khatra Show, Sonakshi could be seen getting scared as a fan threatened to kill himself. The video opened with Sonakshi checking her phone inside a vanity van.

A man came out of the washroom and told her, "Maam, I am a huge fan." She asked why he was in Bharti's van and he replied that he had been waiting there since last night. The man then showed his hand, that had Sonakshi written on it. He said, "I have your name as a tattoo on my hand."

He then sat on the couch and said, "I just want to say one thing. Please marry me, maam." Things got intense soon and he first wrote "I Love you Sona" with a lipstick on the mirror, before saying, "I can write the same thing in my blood. "

Sonakshi stands there, gesturing a 'no' with her hands as he said, "Let me show you." He also threw a few things around. Next the man pulled out a knife from his pocket and said, “If you do not marry me, I will slit my throat.” Sonakshi could be seen shocked and yelling as the video ended.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts on The Khatra Khatra Show. Filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen as Friday's special host.

Sonakshi will be next seen in the film, Double XL with Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She also has Kakuda in her pipeline.

