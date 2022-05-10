Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonali Bendre poses with Goldie Behl on 'shaadi special' DID Li'l Masters, calls it 'bring your spouse to work day'

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl visited her on Dance India Dance Little Masters. The actor shared a photo as they posed together. Check out her post here.
Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl.
Published on May 10, 2022 03:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonali Bendre on Tuesday shared a photo with her husband, film producer Goldie Behl from the sets of her reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters. Taking to Instagram, Sonali revealed that Goldie Behl was part of the show as it was 'bring your spouse to work' day. Sonali is one of the judges of the show. (Also Read | Sonali Bendre posts throwback pic with Pierce Brosnan, calls husband Goldie Behl 'my own version of James Bond’)

In the picture, Sonali stood next to Goldie as she wore a multi-coloured outfit and earrings. She rested her arm on Goldie's shoulder who sat next to her. Goldie wore a dark suit.

Sharing the post, Sonali wrote, "Bring your spouse to work day (smiling face emoji). Thank you @goldiebehl, for being such a sport (smiling face with three hearts emoji)." She also added the hashtags--Shaadi (wedding) Special and DID Lil Masters.

Reacting to the post, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and actor Amit Sadh dropped red heart emojis. Diana Penty wrote, "Awwww (hug and red heart emojis)." Jay Bhanushali commented, "He is such a gentleman, thank you @goldiebehl for coming." Avantika Dassani said, "Look at you both!"

Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl.
Fans also showered them with love. A person wrote, "You are living your 16 again, beautiful mam." Another fan said, "This is the most beautiful pic of you both together ....very beautiful ...you both look so wonderful together always ..but especially this pic is special ...god bless you both with good health happiness ..love and light Sonali mam and Goldie sir." A fan also commented, “You are OneCouragious woman, who fought all odds! Amazingly Beautiful.”

Recently, Sonali shared a post on Instagram. In one of the photos, she posed with actor Pierce Brosnan and in another with Goldie. She had captioned the post, "Then and now pics are my favourite! It shows me how much has changed yet some things haven’t… like me fitting into an old outfit - I wore this 16 years ago, during my first trimester while carrying @rockbehl. And here I’m in the same outfit in 2022. Super happy that in this regard not much has changed."

She had also added, "PS Notice that I brought my own version of James Bond into 2022 @piercebrosnanofficial @goldiebehl @abujanisandeepkhosla @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 @saudamini08 @benuk30 #vintage #heirloom #reuse #reuserevolution #oldisgold #throwbackthursday." Sonali tied the knot with Goldie in 2002. They are parents to a son, Ranveer.

