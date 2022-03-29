Sonali Bendre says sob stories on reality shows are not fake: 'There is so much poverty in our country....'

Sonali Bendre is back on television after a gap of several years, this time as one of the judges on dance reality show, Dance India Dance Lil Masters. The actor has now spoken about the trend of reality shows garnering higher TRPs by showing heartbreaking stories of contestants. She says there is so much disparity in India that there is no need for creating such stories as they alread exist. Also read: Sonali Bendre on returning with DID Lil Masters 5: There was no guarantee, that I’d ever return

Sonali Bendre is a judge on DID along with Mouni Roy and Remo D'Souza. She occasionally gets emotional on seeing contestants who share their real life stories on the show.

Sonali turned down the claim that reality shows use sob stories to bring in higher TRPs. She told ETimes in an interview, “Honestly, the shows I’ve done if I speak according to them… the disparity in our country is so much that you don’t need to create sobbing stories. It is very sad where some of these kids come from. These kids get a chance through these reality shows to come out of the zone they are in.”

She further said, "There’s so much disparity in our country, poverty in our country that for parents it is like, ‘Mera baccha iss haalat se niklega and uski life banegi (my kid will get to come out of this situation and he will get a better life).’ Ye jo situation hai, hum jahan baithe hain it is very easy to comment (It is very easy to comment on such a situation). But the fact is there is disparity in our country, aur woh jahan se aa rahe hain unko unke talent ke badle ye jo mil raha hai woh zaruri hai (the place they come from, it is important for what they are getting in return for their talent) and they deserve everything that they are getting… There’s a hope for them. So you don’t need to create it, it is the reality of their life."

Sonali was earlier a judge on India's Best Dramebaaz. She had quit work to undergo treatment for cancer in the US. The actor has featured in several hit films like Diljale, Major Saab, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

