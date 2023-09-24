Song Joong Ki hosts Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding, looks charming with bride and groom. See pics

Actor Song Joong Ki is among the many celebrities who attended Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding in Seoul on Sunday. It's a private ceremony, attended by selected guests, and the wedding has been hosted by none other than the Descendants of the Sun actor. Several photos from the wedding have now surfaced online. Also read: Blackpink’s Jennie and Song Hye Kyo come together for selfie at Met Gala 2023

Song Joong Ki at Ahn Hye Kyung wedding

Song Joong Ki attends Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding in Seoul, South Korea.

For the wedding, Song Joong Ki opted for a dapper look in a dark blue suit, paired with a white t-shirt. Ahn Hye Kyung looked beautiful as ever in a white lacey gown. Her groom opted for a quintessential black suit. All of them came together for a pic where Song Joong Ki is seen flashing heart finger signs at the camera on the stage.

Inside Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding

The photo also captured a glimpse of the wedding decor as the venue was decked up with colourful flowers. Going by another photo, Song Joong Ki also took to the pulpit to seemingly share a speech for the newlyweds. He also clicked pictures with several other wedding guests at the venue.

Reportedly, Ahn Hye Kyung married her non-celebrity boyfriend, who seems to be the cinematographer of the K-drama Vincenzo. Vincenzo starred Song Joong Ki in the lead and was one of the highest-rated dramas of the year.

Song Joong Ki is close friends with Ahn Hye Kyung. The former MCB weather presenter rose to fame with Kick A Goal. She first announced the news of her wedding on Instagram. On September 1, she wrote, "After dating for about a year, my husband-to-be and I made a promise to become each other's life partner. I really feel like the way he fills in my shortcomings and imperfections without hesitation is quite beautiful."

Song Joong Ki recently returned to Seoul to lead the wedding ceremony. Confirming the same, the actor’s agency HighZium Studio said that the actor would be seen at the ceremony. The agency said, “Song Joong Ki will be hosting Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding, which will take place today.” He was last seen in the K-drama Reborn Rich.

