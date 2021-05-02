IND USA
Bharti Singh and Sonu Sood on Sunday's episode of Dance Deewan 3.
Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi fight back tears as Bharti Singh remembers how she feared for Covid-19 positive mother's life

  • Bharti Singh broke down talking about the Covid-19 and its devastating trail while appearing on an episode of Dance Deewane 3. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Bharti Singh was seen crying on stage as she spoke about the devastation caused by Covid-19 in India. She was on stage on Dance Deewane 3 when the incident happened. The episode was shot likely before the lockdown in Mumbai due to the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Bharti was seen in the video saying in Hindi: "Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a 'uncle' in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking 'will I get a phone call?'"


She continued: "Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)." On the episode, which will air on Sunday, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi will be seen as special guests. In the clip, as Bharti spoke, Sonu and Nora were seen wiping tears from their eyes.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in India. The pandemic has taken lakhs of lives with there being a severe shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medical oxygen.

The second wave saw many Bollywood celebrities also testing positive to the virus. Names included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and many others.

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

In March, at least 18 members of the Dance Deewane 3 crew had reportedly tested positive to the virus. The previous episodes of Dance Deewane had seen many veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh visit the sets.

