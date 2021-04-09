Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas pose for a selfie after getting their Covid-19 vaccine: 'Let's (not) get it'

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got their first Covid-19 vaccine shots. Joe took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie of the two, showing off their red bandages after the shots.

The selfie shows the two in their bathroom. While Joe is seen in a navy shirt, Sophie is seen in a white T-shirt. She is showing off her biceps and also the proof of her vaccination.

"Let’s (NOT) Get It!," Joe captioned his post. While a few fans appreciated Joe and Sophie taking care of the health, most comments referenced Taylor Swift's new song about Joe, Mr Perfectly Fine. "So you’re saying you just want to be perfectly fine," wrote a fan. "How are you feeling? Perfectly fine?," asked another.

The song was written when the two were dating years ago. Taylor has been releasing remastered versions of her old songs and some unreleased music with it. After Mr Perfectly Fine's release, even Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to share her love for the song, writing, "It's not, not a bop." Taylor, too, reposted her Story and wrote, "Forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north,” referring to Sophie's show, Game of Thrones.

The song goes: "Hello, Mr. perfectly fine, How's your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby / Hello, Mr. casually cruel, Mr. everything revolves around you / I've been Miss misery since your goodbye, and you're Mr. perfectly fine."

The 31-year-old singer shared the track on Twitter, with a hilarious message. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" she tweeted following the song's release.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in France in the summer of 2019. They welcomed their daughter Willa last year. Taylor reportedly even sent presents to Willa after her birth. She is dating actor Joe Alwyn, who has co-written a few of her recent songs.