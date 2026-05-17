Splitsvilla 16: Gullu-Kaira win and take home 20 lakh, but Yogesh, Akanksha and Ruru's arc delivered the biggest shock

Splitsvilla 16 grand finale: The second part of the grand finale of MTV's Splitsvilla 16 was aired on Saturday, and Gullu and Kaira were declared as the winning couple of the show. Hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, along with mischief-makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, called all the ex-contestants on the show for one last time, which added to the drama. Gullu and Kaira won the trophy and the ₹20 lakh prize amount. (Also read: Splitsvilla 16 voting twist in finale? Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru secure top spots as they fight for survival)

What was the deciding factor?

Gullu Kaira's win was overshadowed by a tense finale that had Akanksha Choudhary at the centre of it.

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The winner was decided on the basis of two aspects: the pair who performed the finale task in the shortest time, and the one with the highest number of votes. The finalists were Gullu and Kaira, Yogesh and Ruru, Soundharya and Tayne, and Sorab and Niharika. Gullu and Kaira amassed 38.4 million votes and performed the task in the shortest time, thereby winning the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogesh and Ruru were the first runner-up (19.2 million votes), while Sorab and Niharika were the second runner-up (17.7 million votes). Soundharya and Tayne, who had chosen Ticket to Finale over their connections, were placed fourth (1.4 million votes). Yogesh-Akanksha-Ruru dropped a bombshell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogesh and Ruru were the first runner-up (19.2 million votes), while Sorab and Niharika were the second runner-up (17.7 million votes). Soundharya and Tayne, who had chosen Ticket to Finale over their connections, were placed fourth (1.4 million votes). Yogesh-Akanksha-Ruru dropped a bombshell {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the biggest shock of the evening was the revelation of the relationship between Yogesh and Ruru. In the show, Yogesh had chosen Akanksha Choudhary in the beginning to become a pair. Upon his ex Ruru's entry as the wild card, he chose Ruru and confessed his love during one of the episodes. However, after the show, things turned bitter, and the two broke up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the biggest shock of the evening was the revelation of the relationship between Yogesh and Ruru. In the show, Yogesh had chosen Akanksha Choudhary in the beginning to become a pair. Upon his ex Ruru's entry as the wild card, he chose Ruru and confessed his love during one of the episodes. However, after the show, things turned bitter, and the two broke up. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, during the grand finale, Ruru showed a picture of both Yogesh and Akanksha, chatting after the show, and she alleged that Yogesh was cheating on her with Akanksha. All three confronted each other during the episode, and the rest of the contestants also took sides, sharing their reasons. The hosts had to intervene and calm things down after things escalated, with Sunny and Karan telling the contestants to think twice before speaking anything because words have power and can cause immeasurable hurt.

The show, and the finale episode, are available to watch on JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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