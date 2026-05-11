Splitsvilla 16 voting twist in finale? Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru secure top spots as they fight for survival

After weeks of high-stakes drama and heartbreak, the finale of dating reality show Splitsvilla 16, aka Splitsvilla X6, is finally here! After Sunday's shocking eviction and semi-finale task, six contestants were eliminated. Hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra revealed the finalists! But then there were more surprises in store as a voting contest began on May 10.

What happened in the semi-final task?

Gullu and Kaira (left), and Ruru and Yogesh (right) are two of the finalist couples for this season.

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The couples who reached the semi-finale were Sussane-Vishu, Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Sadaf-Deeptanshu, Himanshu-Diksha, Soundarya-Tayne and Gullu-Kaira. Among them, Sandy and Tayne picked a ticket to the finale in the last dome session, so they did not have to perform the semi-final task. Gullu and Kaira won the previous ticket to finale task, so they were safe too. The remaining pairs had to perform and submit 50,000 splitcoins for the game. Himanshu and Diksha had 0 splitcoins and could not accumulate enough, so they were eliminated directly.

Sadaf took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to apologise for her actions and said that she respects Himanshu as a friend. She also said that she should not have denied the splitcoins and given it to him at that point in the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Who are the finalists? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who are the finalists? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The semi-final task then zeroed down to Sadaf-Deeptanshu Vs Yogesh-Ruru, and Sussane-Vishu Vs Sorab-Niharika. Ultimately, Yogesh-Ruru and Sorab-Niharika won in their respective tasks, earning their spots in the grand finale. The rest of the pairs were eliminated and bid goodbye. The sneak peek from the upcoming episode showed that the rest of the ex-Splitsvilla contestants were joining them for one last day before the final task. There was widespread chaos and arguments in the villa as many contestants were seen accusing each other of spreading lies about their relationship during the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The semi-final task then zeroed down to Sadaf-Deeptanshu Vs Yogesh-Ruru, and Sussane-Vishu Vs Sorab-Niharika. Ultimately, Yogesh-Ruru and Sorab-Niharika won in their respective tasks, earning their spots in the grand finale. The rest of the pairs were eliminated and bid goodbye. The sneak peek from the upcoming episode showed that the rest of the ex-Splitsvilla contestants were joining them for one last day before the final task. There was widespread chaos and arguments in the villa as many contestants were seen accusing each other of spreading lies about their relationship during the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Voting contest

Amid this, the official Instagram account of MTV Splitsvilla announced a surprise voting contest on Sunday evening. Fans could vote from May 10, 9 PM to May 11, 9 AM only on the JioHotstar mobile app. One user could vote 99 times for any of the four pairs in the finale. How is the voting contest related to the finale? Elvish Yadav, whose team had Gullu in Roadies last season, took to Instagram to urge his followers to vote for Gullu and Kaira in the finale.

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The makers have teased that the voting count would play an important role in the finale, as the rest of the contestants were seen in Mumbai on May 11 for the finale shoot. The finale episodes will air on JioHotstar from next Friday to Sunday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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