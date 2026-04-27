‘Tooth broke, face swelled up’: Splitsvilla 16 contestant Preet Singh alleges physical assault by a man in a Mumbai club

Sharing a video of her face on Instagram, Preet showed a closeup of her swollen eyes. In the caption, she detailed, “DISCLAIMER 🚨I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I’m shivering my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I’m still trying to process what happened.”

Preet Singh, who recently participated in MTV's Splitsvilla Season 16, has shared a video on her Instagram to detail a distressing incident that happened recently. Preet alleged that she was physically assaulted at a club in Mumbai , which left her with a broken tooth and swollen eyes.

She continued what happened during the evening, and wrote, “I was simply sitting and enjoying time with my friend at a club when a girl suddenly started shouting, questioning how we were even allowed inside. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into something horrific when her male friend stepped in and physically assaulted us. I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up. It was only when people intervened that the situation stopped. Later, I got to know that the girl is a so-called influencer. I’m still in shock that something like this could happen so openly. No one deserves to go through this.”

Preet has not named the influencer in her post.

Comments from Splitsvilla 16 contestants Reacting to the incident, several of her friends and contestants of Splitsvilla 16 left comments. Zalak Gohil commented, “That night was a nightmare for us. I know what Preet went through, and it takes real courage to speak about it. I truly hope no one ever has to experience something like this again.”

Ruru Thakur wrote, “This is so sick. Hope you’re doing well. Can’t even imagine. Pls take care. You’re a strong strong woman.” Himanshu Arora commented, “Preet please take care of yourself, if you need anything give me a call.”

Preet was seen as a Paisa villa contestant on the show, before the merger. She was dumped a few episodes ago on Splitsvilla 16. It happened after she went to the oracle with Vishu Bajaj but was not declared an ideal match, resulting in her elimination. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, and is available to watch on JioHotstar.