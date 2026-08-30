‘State of India’s umeployment': KBC contestant's crying parents plead with studio audience to give him ‘choti si naukri’

A Kaun Banega Crorepati episode that aired on August 25 offered a glimpse into the desperate circumstances faced by many unemployed young Indians. Contestant Vishal Premchand Rathro from Washim, Maharashtra, took the hot seat on the show, hoping that his stint on KBC would help him find a “choti si naukri” (a small job).

A new Kaun Banega Crorepati episode has made viewers emotional.

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Vishal’s story was also highlighted in a video shared by content creator Nidhi Solanki, who said his experience forces one to think about the state of unemployment in India.

Vishal Premchand Rathod's story makes Amitabh Bachchan emotional

In the video, after Vishal finishes his game, his father makes a tearful appeal to the studio audience to help his son find a job. Host Amitabh Bachchan also joins the appeal. Vishal’s father reveals that his son has two sisters and an ailing mother, all of whom were present in the studio.

When Vishal is selected to play the game, he and his family members immediately break down in tears. He tells Amitabh that he fears taking even a single day off work because it would mean losing a day’s wages and, consequently, money needed to support his family.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishal says he goes looking for daily-wage labour work with his father every day, while his mother works as a cleaner at a canteen. His circumstances leave Amitabh visibly moved, with the actor telling Vishal that his story had touched his heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishal says he goes looking for daily-wage labour work with his father every day, while his mother works as a cleaner at a canteen. His circumstances leave Amitabh visibly moved, with the actor telling Vishal that his story had touched his heart. {{/usCountry}}

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The emotional episode has since sparked discussion online about unemployment, financial insecurity and the struggles faced by families dependent on daily wages.

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Vivek won ₹1 lakh on the show and Amitabh asked if the dad was happy now. But he pleaded with everyone, hands folded, to give his son a small job.

Reaction to Vishal's story

Vishal's story got thousands of reactions on social media. Many asked Amitabh to help Vishal himself. “Salman Bhai Rahta To iska jarur madad karta (Salman Khan would have definitely helped him),” a person said. Another said, “I've been sitting unemployed for 3 years myself no work at home.”

“Shame on our Administration and salute to this uncle,” said another.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a quiz show that has been on air since 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of the show except the fifth season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.