Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view and large French windows. See pics

Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Aaravv. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos of the baby on social media, and they've even created a separate Instagram account for him.

But in sharing pictures of Aaravv, they've also revealed glimpses of their Mumbai house. The couple moved into their new house in 2018, and had shared multiple pictures from the house warming ceremony at the time.

The pictures showed a spectacular view of the sea from the terrace, and gave glimpses of their living area, which featured large windows for ample sunlight amid Mumbai's concrete jungle. The pictures also revealed a balcony area, and an entire wall made up of windows.

The house also has a workspace, lined with wooden interiors and a minimalist desk, where they've set up a computer. Baby Aaravv's Instagram account provides even more looks at the house, and particularly the crib space.

The view from Anita Hassanandani's house.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have a stunning terrace area.
The view from Anita Hassanandani's terrace.

Announcing the arrival of her son Aaravv, Anita had posted a picture of herself with Rohit and the newborn in February. She captioned it, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

Also read: Anita Hassanandani jokes she's ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 with son Aaravv, thanks to Sidharth Shukla

She joked in an Instagram post that she'd become so accustomed to her baby bump that she was ready to have another child. In an another post, she spoke about dividing parental responsibilities with Rohit, and praised him for the effort he's been putting in. She wrote, "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."

