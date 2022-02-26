Step inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby nursery with pink-blue closets, 'Mogambo chair'. Watch

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has shared a new video as she gave a glimpse inside her unborn baby room that she designed herself. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child together. On their YouTube channel, LOL - Life of Limbachiyaas, Bharti gave her fans a peek at how she has been planning and preparing the room for their baby. (Also Read: Step inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's home with just two chairs ‘to avoid long-staying guests’)

In the video, Bharti said that after their wedding they renovated the house to make two big bedrooms. She added that she converted the room, from which Harsh used to upload videos, into a baby's room. She also revealed that she added blue and pink closets in the room and said, "Agar baby hoga baba hoga toh mix hojayega (It will be a mix either for a girl or boy)."

Bharti Singh also gave a glimpse of the gifts for the baby. Bharti gave a tour of the room, which is yet to be completed. White curtains hung on either side of the windows. On two sides, cupboards from ceiling to floor covered the walls. A huge maroon couch stood near the window. Bharti said that the closets are yet to be cleaned.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa had not seen the room was given a surprise by Bharti. After taking a look he thanked her and said, "You have converted my writing room to a bedroom of a barbie doll. This looks like a room for a 12 or 13-year old girl who's a fan of barbies. What are all these?"

He started going through the wall storage space and showed how it was trying to trick people. While from the outside it looked like it had two doors, they were actually joined with a sheet from the inside. In another closet, he pointed out the marks all over it and clicked his tongue saying that it was badly designed.

Pointing at the couch, Harsh called it "Mogambo jaisi chair (chair like Mogambo)." Mogambo is the name of the villain, played by Amrish Puri, in Mr India (1987).

As the video ended, Harsh kissed Bharti and said that he liked the room too. He added that it was his writing room that was ‘snatched away from him’. Bharti called the room 'perfect' for their baby and that she loved it.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 and announced their pregnancy last year. Currently, they are hosting Hunarbaaz, a reality show, together. The show is being judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

