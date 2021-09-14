Step inside Nia Sharma’s house with all-white interiors, modern chandeliers and stunning view of Mumbai skyline

Nia Sharma conducted a griha pravesh ceremony at her new home on Monday. She took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos, in which she was seen wearing a white lehenga as she performed the pooja. She also gave fans a sneak peek of her freshly done-up apartment.

What stood out in the pictures and videos shared by Nia was the all-white aesthetic of the house. It featured floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to double up as a wall and modern chandeliers. The apartment overlooks Mumbai’s sparkling skyline.

Nia Sharma shared pictures from her griha pravesh pooja.

Nia Sharma posted a bunch of pictures and videos from her new home on Instagram Stories.

Nia Sharma bought the house a few months ago.

Nia Sharma wore a white lehenga at the griha pravesh ceremony.

Vinay Sharma, Nia’s brother, also posted a couple of pictures of him posing in their new house. “Happiness is cutting the tags right before wearing your new clothes in your new abode,” he captioned his Instagram post. +

On January 1, Nia announced via an Instagram post that she bought a new apartment. Sharing photos, she wrote, “‘New homeee to Stay home’... Happyyyyyyy 2021... ‘Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going…” +

Nia got her first big break in the television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. It went off the air in 2013. She was then cast in Jamai Raja in 2014.

Also read | Nia Sharma recalls fight with Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey: ‘Channel had to intervene’

Recently, in an interview, Nia talked about being out of work for several months in between the two shows, and being ‘all alone in Mumbai’, without any friends, at the time. “So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing,” she had said, adding that she did not earn a ‘single penny’ during this period.

Nia was recently seen in a music video titled Do Ghoot. Her last full-fledged acting project was the second season of the Zee5 series Jamai 2.0, which also starred Ravi Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON