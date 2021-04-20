Step inside Pavitra Punia's house, with walk-in closet and kitchen that reminds her of village she grew up in

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia took fans on a tour of her house in Mumbai, in a new video. She said that this is the 'first time' that she is showing her house.

Pavtira began the house tour by showing her temple space, and an idol of Lord Ganesh, both of which are placed close to the entrance, so as to ward off all 'negativity' before it can invade her house. She said in the video, posted by Pop Diaries, that she is also a believer in Feng shui and shaman healings -- which reflects in her house.

She then took fans around her kitchen and a small dining space, just outside it. She said that her interiors were done keeping in mind a 'wooden' aesthetic and a 'contemporary look'. That being said, Pavitra mentioned that she constantly changes her interior every few months.

Pavtira also gave a glimpse of her bedroom, which she said was off limits. "No one is allowed to look at my bedroom, it's a very, very personal space," she said. "But I would love to show it to you, and my fans." She showed off the view from her balcony, and her perfume collection. "I have almost every brand," she said.

Along with her bedroom, Pavtira also showed off her closet, and some of her outfits. She did, however, refuse to allow the camera inside her bathroom. "That's too personal," she said.

Pavitra said that the idea behind the 'raw' look of the walls in her kitchen was that she wanted to be reminded of her village. "I wanted that feel, so I got this wallpaper for myself," she said.

In Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra made headlines for her bond with co-contestant Eijaz Khan. While he initially didn't reciprocate, he eventually confessed that he had feelings for her, too. The couple has started seeing each other, and have even been fielding questions about a possible wedding. "After meeting Eijaz, zindagi me ek thehrao aya. Babli jo bubbly thi wo (I got some stability in life, changed from that bubbly person). After spending time in that house, aapko aate daal ka bhao pata chal jata hai (you get to realise things). What you need to correct and what you are doing wrong in life," she told Bollywood Hungama.