Eijaz Khan's latest pictures make Pavitra Punia go 'Black hot, I am sweating'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan has shared new photos of himself on Instagram and his girlfriend, co-contestant Pavitra Punia, is completely mesmerised by his latest shots.

Eijaz wore a black kurta and pyjama set in the pictures as he struck various poses. He shared the pictures and wrote, "late #jumma post. ...also when you have a gorgeous photographer you get gorgeous pictures. thanks baby. @pavitrapunia_ ...#eijazkhan #ek #ramzan #jumma .... mai idhar udhar hi dekh raha hoo na ?" Pavitra was quick to comment, "Black hot, I am sweating @eijazkhan."

Eijaz and Pavitra shared a love-hate relationship during their initial days on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. However, Pavitra soon claimed that she liked him and often talked about her emotions, with Eijaz, as well as other members of the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Eijaz did not reciprocate Pavitra feelings for a long time. However, they continued to spend time together. They would often engage in banter as well as fights, but also take care of each other when in need. Soon, both confessed their feelings for each other. When she visited the house as a guest, days after being voted out of the show, he finally proposed to her.

After the show, both actors have often been spotted together on various outings. They also shower love on each other's social media posts and even make appearances in those. Eijaz most recently dropped in during a live chat session of Pavitra's.

In one of his posts last month, as Pavitra touched a million followers on Instagram, Eijaz wrote, "I love u 1 million. ..........shine on baby..#pavijaz." She responded with, "I love you khansaab." He had shared some of their cosy pictures together.

