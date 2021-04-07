IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Eijaz Khan crashes Pavitra Punia’s Instagram live, says his ‘mouth is watering’ for kebabs made by her
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan crashes Pavitra Punia’s Instagram live, says his ‘mouth is watering’ for kebabs made by her

  • Eijaz Khan dropped a sweet comment during Pavitra Punia's Instagram live on Tuesday. The two found love on Bigg Boss 14 and have been in a relationship since the show ended.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:07 AM IST

‘Pavijaz’ fans were in for a treat as Eijaz Khan made a cameo of sorts during his girlfriend Pavitra Punia’s Instagram live on Tuesday. He dropped a sweet comment, reminding her to bring the galauti kebabs prepared by her for him, and said that his ‘mouth is watering’.

As Pavitra interacted with her fans, Eijaz wrote in, “Acha baby, sorry to disturb you but don't forget to get the galauti kababs you made, mouth is watering.” A fan club captured the comment and posted it on Instagram. Eijaz shared it on Instagram stories along with the hashtag ‘turoolob’.

Eijaz Khan's Instagram story.
Eijaz Khan's Instagram story.


Eijaz and Pavitra fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. While she was quite open about being emotionally attached to him, he maintained that he could not be in a relationship with her. However, he realised his feelings for her after she was evicted from the show.

In a media interaction in February, Eijaz said that when he and Pavitra entered the Bigg Boss house as ‘competitors’, they had their eyes on the trophy. However, even as they got into intense fights, they began to understand each other well, he said.

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director has funny response to fan’s request for new Dayaben: 'Zyada bolunga toh...'

“Yeh bhi hota raha ki hum jitne kareeb aate gaye, utne consciously hum phir se door apne aap ko karte gaye, kyunki hum game jeetne aaye the. Lekin I think ek time aaya jab inko bhi laga, ‘chhodo, game ek taraf,’ aur mujhe bhi aisa laga (The closer we came to each other, we consciously distanced ourselves from each other because we were there to win the show. But there came a time when both of us felt that the game is not more important than our relationship),” he added.

Eijaz and Pavitra often share mushy posts for each other. They have also expressed their desire to get married eventually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
eijaz khan pavitra punia bigg boss 14 + 1 more

Related Stories

Eijaz Khan and Ajaz Khan have both appeared on Bigg Boss.
Eijaz Khan and Ajaz Khan have both appeared on Bigg Boss.
tv

Eijaz is 'fed up' of being confused for Ajaz, says 'dad gets hassled with calls'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan has said that his father has been getting 'relentless' calls because people are confusing him with Ajaz Khan, who was recently arrested by the NCB.
READ FULL STORY
Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia at a bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia at a bash. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Eijaz said he 'will never go near a woman' on BB, then he fell for Pavitra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who earlier said that he would never fall for a girl on Bigg Boss, has said that after developing feelings for Pavitra Punia, he is left with no choice but to eat his own words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP