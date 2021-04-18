Kriti Sanon cannot believe Varun Dhawan did this to a little baby, watch funny video

Actor Varun Dhawan disappointed a small child while celebrating her birthday and his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon posted the hilarious video on Instagram. The actors are currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya.

In the video, Varun is seen cutting a cake while a baby and her father stood nearby. Varun then took a piece of the cake and fed it to the father while the baby made a disappointed face. As she watched him cut the cake, her face lit up with hope and she even opened her mouth in anticipation of getting a piece.

Kriti captioned the video with, "This might make your day We all have been there, haven’t we? P.S. : cant believe you did that to her @varundvn #Bhediya @amarkaushik @nowitsabhi @pvijan." Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was among the first ones to comment with, "Hahahahahhahhahahahahhaha .... I was that kid growing up."

Later, Varun also shared the video and captioned it, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne (It is the daughter's birthday but the father celebrated). I’m sorry." Masaba Gupta wrote, "Hahahahahah I will never recover from this video."

Musician Amaal Malik commented, "Hahahah poor kid." Raghav Juyal dropped laughing emojis on the post. Anushka Sharma wrote, "Ooooo cutieee." Shriya Pilgaonkar commented, "Hahahahaha awww priceless . But that smile switch when she saw you pick the cake."

Varun is shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya along with Kriti in Arunachal Pradesh. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, of Stree (2018) fame, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

The film, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022, will mark Varun and Kriti's third collaboration after sharing screen space in the 2015 rom-com Dilwale and Kalank (2019).

Last seen in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON