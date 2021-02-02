Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment with a chandelier in bathroom

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently married studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor, has made every effort to make their marital home as magnificent as possible. He gave fans a room-by-room tour of their swanky apartment via Instagram stories.

Shaheer revealed in his captions that he designed the interiors of his home himself. The bedroom had a platform bed with a thick mattress and white tufted headboard. One cosy corner of the house had two tufted wingback chairs, with potted plants in the background.

An array of potted plants, a striking chandelier and storage organisers gave the bathroom a luxe look. A glimpse of a walk-in closet could also be seen.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures of his home on Instagram.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding in November last year. Sharing a picture from their registry day on Instagram, he wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar (Even if life ends, may the love never end). #ChaloDildarChalo #ikigai.”

After their low-key wedding, Shaheer and Ruchikaa took off to Bhutan for their honeymoon. They shared pictures from their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with her trauma and pain

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer said that he realised Ruchikaa was ‘the one’ during their trips together. “Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun,” he said.

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was last seen in the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur.