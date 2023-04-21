Step inside Sumbul Touqeer's home with huge fish tank, secret window, antique decor, blue bedroom, lots of cute corners

Actor Sumbul Touqeer took fans inside her new Mumbai home with beige and brown-toned furniture and decor. Sumbul's living room is inviting with lots of comfortable seating, her favourite fish tank, and a massive TV unit – all mixed with lots of textures, muted colours and patterns. Unlike the rest of the house, the actor's bedroom is a striking blue; the palette is pared back, and the floor warmed with wood. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer says Bigg Boss 16 has changed her life drastically

Sumbul Touqeer shows her new home in a video. (All pics: Sumbul Touqeer/ YouTube)

Sumbul also has a huge balcony full of light and potted plants. Along with the greenery and city views, there’s also a swing. It’s more of a zen space, where the actor relaxes after a long day.

She shared her home tour video on YouTube recently, and wrote, “Visit my house through my eyes. A home decorated with love, hard work and your prayers.” As Sumbul took fans inside her home, she shared the special meaning behind her house's name – Khan Manzil. The actor's family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh bears the same name, and she always dreamt of having her own home in Mumbai that was named after it.

Sumbul Touqeer inside her living room with a massive TV unit.

Sumbul used lots of antique decor, such as a vintage wall clock, and plants to enliven the living-cum-dining areas. An assortment of wallpapers – a newspaper-inspired one in the lobby for instance – give the walls a quirky quality. As we move through the home, it's clear that when Sumbul says ‘beautiful dream home’, she means the modern and comfortable kind with lots of personal touches like memorable photos.

Sumbul Touqeer inside her balcony.

Given that the house also doubles as a Sumbul's recreational zone with separate music and dance rooms, everything had to be multifunctional. By the fish tank in the dining area, for example, an almost-invisible glass window with concealed beige Roman blinds is used for delivery pick-up, when Sumbul wants to hide the food she's ordered from her family

Sumbul Touqeer inside her blue bedroom.

While the rest of Sumbul's home maintains a palette of beige and brown – including her spacious dance room with massive wall-to-wall mirror and her functional makeup room with even more mirrors and antique decor – her bedroom is a moody blue. The aesthetic preferences within the room are also quite opposite.

Sumbul Touqeer shows of her cute bedroom corner.

There's a cute corner by a glass window with colourful knickknacks and lots of soft toys the actor has collected over the years. Away from the lively, bright colours is the rest of the room with brown and beige furniture and furnishings and the subdued blue walls.

Sumbul Touqeer inside her dance room, which is decorated with her photos.

Earlier this year, after the Bigg Boss 16 contestant bought her house in Mumbai, she had asked fans for suggestions. In a video shared in February, Sumbul informed her fans about her new house and also asked for their advice on decor. In the video, Sumbul was seen showing her apartment and saying that the construction work of her house was going on.

Sumbul rose to fame with her TV show Imlie. She has also worked in the TV show Chandragupta Maurya.

