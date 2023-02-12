Sumbul Touqeer says Bigg Boss 16 has changed her life drastically: 'I was not expressive but...'

Sumbul Toqueer talked about her Bigg Boss 16's journey in a new interview. She was one of the most talked-about contestants on the show. She enjoyed a huge fan base along with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Choudhary among others. She was the second last person who got evicted just before the grand finale week. She said she has changed drastically after spending four months inside the Bigg Boss house. She discovered that emotional quotient is her strength and not weakness. She also said she has made good friends and will cherish her friendship. She called Bigg Boss's experience a ‘wonderful opportunity' which helped her to shape her personality. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Fans storm Twitter with 180K tweets after Sumbul Touqeer's exit, welcome her home)

In a conversation with Mid-day, she talked about her journey in great detail, and said, "I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I’ve changed drastically in the last four months. I learnt so many things which have shaped my personality. I was naïve and not very expressive at the beginning of my stint on the show. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength. I’ve made beautiful friendships which will always have a special place in my heart. My biggest support system in the house was my dear mandali. My exit from the house is a new beginning for me and as I look back, I wish all the housemates best of luck. I thank COLORS for giving me this wonderful opportunity and a life-changing experience. I will always be grateful!”

In the house, she developed a good bonding with MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. She was the youngest contestant who ever participated in Bigg Boss and left her fans impressed with her dancing skills. She did share a good friendship with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. But, later the host of the show, Salman Khan accused her of being obsessed with Shalin. She rose to fame from Star Plus TV serial, Imlie. After her eviction, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment after her elimination, making 'welcome home Sumbul' one of the trending topics on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be held on February 12 and will be hosted by Salman Khan. The last couple of weekend episodes were hosted by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar instead of Salman. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the last contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are the top 5 finalists and will fight for the trophy.

