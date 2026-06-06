‘Stop spreading false narratives’: Shilpa Shinde breaks silence on FIR case on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer

Actor Shilpa Shinde has landed in fresh controversy after admitting during a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. The actor claimed that she made the allegations because she had “no other option” to resolve her contractual dispute. (Also read: 'Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo': Shilpa Shinde defies film workers' body's call to punish her for false sexual harassment case)

What Shilpa said

Shilpa Shinde in behind-the-scenes photo from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.(Instagram)

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On Saturday, the actor made a new reel to share her side of the story and explain about the FIR case, on her Instagram. She said that the people who are spreading stories about the case due to PR must try and see what was in the FIR first. She sarcastically said in her video that many have portrayed Sanjay Kohli as a victim and highlighted what he and his family allegedly went through over the past nine years, before she revealed her side of the story. The actress said, "Lekin un logon ne mere sath kya kiya ye bhi unlogon ko bolna padega, kyunki tit for tat hota hai (They must also share my side because tit for tat will happen only then)."

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{{^usCountry}} She also urged people to fact-check and read her FIR copy. "Ussmein (FIR copy) maine saaf saaf shabdon mein likha hai ki unhone mera haath pakda mujhe apni taraf kheecha… Kisi ke maai ke laal mein himmat nahi hai woh karne ki (I have mentioned that he had pulled my hand towards him… no one has the guts to do that)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also urged people to fact-check and read her FIR copy. "Ussmein (FIR copy) maine saaf saaf shabdon mein likha hai ki unhone mera haath pakda mujhe apni taraf kheecha… Kisi ke maai ke laal mein himmat nahi hai woh karne ki (I have mentioned that he had pulled my hand towards him… no one has the guts to do that)." {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, she wrote, “KEEP DOING YOUR JOB PR but Stop spreading false narratives about the case. Sexual harassment is any unwelcome sexual behavior that makes a person feel uncomfortable, intimidated, humiliated, or offended. Unwanted physical contact, sexual comments or jokes, inappropriate messages or images, repeated unwanted advances, sexually suggestive gestures...So stop circulating your own cooked theory. Jaago grahak jaago (people, please wake up)!”

More details

Shilpa's revelation has drawn sharp criticism from several actors, including Pooja Bedi and Hina Khan, who have publicly condemned her for filing what she now says was a false complaint. Meanwhile, on Friday, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to Instagram and issued a statement where it said that Shilpa's admission about levelling false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of "concern" for the entire Bollywood and television industry.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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