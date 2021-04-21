Sugandha Mishra's fiance Sanket Bhosale opens up about pre-wedding jitters, says he'll do 'what Salman Khan didn't'

Comedian, television host and playback singer Sugandha Mishra is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The couple revealed they are tying the knot on April 26. Bhosale has now opened up about his pre-wedding jitters.

In a recent interview, he joked that he was about to do what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan didn't do: get married. He also revealed that the couple is taking all safety measures to ensure the wedding takes place smoothly.

"It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing (laughs). I am getting jitters, but it's also a very nice feeling. Finally, it's happening," he told Pinkvilla. "Jaise hota hai na do pyaar karne walon ke beech zamana aa jata hai, vaise corona aa chuka hai. It's a complete filmy scene out here. In fact, we were trying (to get married) last year too, but we had to postpone it because of Covid. Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government," he added.

Speaking of the wedding, he said that they will marry in the traditional style. He also revealed that the guests attending the wedding will be asked to take an RT-PCR test before they board their flight. Antigen tests at the venue will also be performed.

Sugandha had confirmed the news of her wedding via social media. Sharing a few pictures of them, she thanked fans and friends for their love.

Sugandha first appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008. Her popularity rose to newer heights with her appearance as Vidyavati (teacher) on The Kapil Sharma Show.