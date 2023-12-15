Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale welcome baby girl, share her first glimpse; Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover congratulate them

Comedian-singer Sugandha Mishra and comedian-husband Sanket Bhosale have shared a post announcing they have welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared a joint post along with a video from the hospital. (Also Read | Sugandha Mishra announces pregnancy, shares maternity photoshoot pics with Sanket Bhosale)

Sanket shares video from hospital

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have become parents to a girl.

In the clip, Sanket looked at the camera and said, "Aur aaj ki taaza khabar yeh hai ki main baap ban gaya hoon aur yeh (Sugandha) maa ban gayi hai (Today's latest news is I have become a father and she has become a mother)." Panning the camera towards Sugandha, who was on the hospital bed, Sanket added, "Aare maa zara hello toh karo (Hey mom, say hello)." Sugandha smiled as she opened her eyes.

Sanket, Sugandha pen note

They also gave a peek of the newborn though her face was covered with a heart emoji. Sharing the video, Sanket wrote, “The universe has blessed us with the most beautiful miracle, epitome of our love...we are blessed with a cute lil baby girl (pink heart and nazar amulet emojis. Please keep showering your love and blessings.”

Celebs react to the happy news

Reacting to the post, actor Tabu posted clapping hands emojis. Comedian Bharti Singh said, "Congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl. Jai mata di." Actor-comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby!” Actor Pavitra Punia said, “Congratulations to you both. Jai mata di.”

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, "I’m so happy for you guys. You both entertain everyone and spread so much happiness, now God has showered you with the biggest blessing. Loads of love and good wishes." Singer Harshdeep Kaur's comment read, "Congratulations!!!!!! Bahut bahut saara pyaaaaar (A lot of love). Our little Dilbaro is here." Actor Ridhima Pandit said, "Yayieeee congratulations. God bless."

Sugandha and Sanket's pregnancy announcement

In October, Sugandha and Sanket announced that they are set to become parents. They shared several pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The caption read, "The best is yet to come. Can't wait to meet our new addition kindly keep your love and blessings on.” They added several hashtags, such as ‘baby on the way’, ‘blessed’ and ‘we are pregnant’ among others, to the caption.

Sugandha and Sanket's relationship

The couple started their journey together on The Kapil Sharma Show. They fell in love and later tied the knot in Jalandhar. The couple got married on April 26, 2021. Initially, they were set to tie the knot in 2020, however, much like many couples, they postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Sugandha had shared a warm birthday wish for Sanket on social media. She shared a happy photo of them from an event and penned a sweet note for him. She added to the caption, “Happy birthday to my one and only @drrrsanket (heart emoji). Thanks for being my soulmate and best friend.” “Here’s to making a lifetime of memories together- Happy Birthday, sweetheart,” she further added.

