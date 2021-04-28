Sugandha Mishra shares first wedding photo with Sanket Bhosale, teases him ‘your life, my rules’

Sugandha Mishra has shared the first picture from her wedding with Sanket Bhosale. The two comedians, who were a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday.

In the photo shared by Sugandha on Instagram, from their jaimala ceremony, Sanket was seen putting a garland around her neck. While he wore a mint green sherwani, she was dressed in a beige and pink lehenga.

“Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules’ #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale,” she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis.

Sanket shared the same picture on his own Instagram page and wrote, “Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey (and with this, there are now three names)! ‘Sugandha Mishra Bhosale’ #Suket #wedding #weddinggoals #Married #life #love #PowerCouple #Sugandha #drsanketbhosale.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from Sugandha and Sanket’s industry colleagues. “Bahut bahut mubarak (heartiest congratulations)...be blessed guys,” television actor Hiten Tejwani wrote. “Congratulations khoobsoorat jodi (beautiful couple)!! Made for each other!!” singer Harshdeep Kaur commented. “Lots of love and happiness to you both ... Stay Blessed,” actor Rahul Dev wrote. Fans also showered love on the couple in the comments section.

Earlier, Sugandha and Sanket shared glimpses of their ring ceremony and mehendi ceremony on Instagram. Their close friend, Preeti Simoes, also posted a picture from the pre-wedding festivities.

Sanket, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, admitted to getting pre-wedding jitters but said that it was ‘also a very nice feeling’. He also revealed that he was set to marry Sugandha last year but their plans were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he said.