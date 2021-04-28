Prateik Babbar gets mother Smita Patil’s name inked ‘on his heart’, his half-brother Aarya Babbar showers love

Actor Prateik Babbar has immortalised his mother, the late actor Smita Patil, in a tattoo on his chest. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the tattoo, which read ‘Smita 1955-(infinity symbol)’. He wrote in his caption, “Inked my mother’s name on my heart.. smita #4ever 1955 - ♾.”

Prateik’s half-brother Aarya Babbar and actors Mrunal Thakur and Shveta Salve, among others, dropped heart emojis on the post. “This is so wholesome,” one Instagram user wrote, while another called it ‘precious’.

Smita, who worked in films such as Bhumika, Mirch Masala, Bazaar, Mandi and Arth, was a two-time National Award winner. She died of childbirth complications at the age of 31, just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik.





Last year, Prateik paid tribute to Smita on her death anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. “34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay with you.. #4ever.. till the end of time..”

Prateik added that Smita will live forever ‘within (him)’. “Every year.. she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise,” he wrote.

Prateik, who made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has starred in films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Ekk Deewana Tha and Chhichhore. He was last seen on the big screen in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which hit the theatres last month. However, the film’s box office collection took a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

