Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs', says he owes it to mom Smita Patil

  • Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Actor Prateik Babbar has spoken about bouncing back after a struggle with drug and alcohol dependency. He said that he wanted to get his life back in order because he wanted to make his late mother, Smita Patil, proud.

In an interview, he spoke about getting sober, and trying to reestablish himself in the industry by offering to work for free. Prateik in 2017 spoke extensively about his struggles with addiction.

He told The Times of India in an interview, "What saved me from drowning mentally and emotionally, and I say saved, because I thought everything was over for me and my career was done with, was the love and passion for the arts."

Adding that the road to recovery has been 'rocky' for him, he said, "It must have been 2016-17, when I went clean of alcohol and drugs for a few months in a row. I could think with a clear head. That’s when I started missing my work. It was something I needed for my soul and that is when I started picking up different kinds of roles. I rebooted myself with plays and short films. I did things for no money at all, at times. I did things for free for people to just remember that I exist and I haven’t left the stage yet."

Prateik said that he feels he owes it to his mother to succeed. "Yes, I do feel a sense of responsibility to live up to my mother’s legacy. People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it’s seen as a weight on my shoulders, I’d say it’s one that I am proud of," he said.

Also read: Prateik Babbar remembers Smita Patil on 34th death anniversary, calls her the ‘perfect mother, woman, role model’

The actor made a comeback with high profile films such as Baaghi 2, Mulk and Chhichhore. He has Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey and Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown in the pipeline as well.


prateik babbar smita patil

