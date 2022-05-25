Sumona Chakravarti denies wedding rumours, calls interest in her personal life unnecessary: 'Please stop speculating'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti denied rumours of her wedding, which had been circulating for sometime. On Wednesday, she broke her silence on social media and clarified that she is not getting married. Requesting publications taking interest in her personal life, she wrote, “Dear tabloids, thank you for taking interest in my personal life but it really isn’t necessary; I’m not getting married.” The actor has been linked to Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherji. However, Sumona has maintained that he is just a friend. (Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti reacts to reports of wedding with Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerji)

“You’ll like to keep circulating my wedding rumours every year very diligently. Who I date/marry/ live with…is my personal business & if I ever feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to please stop speculating, it’s an earnest request. Thank you,” she added to the post. Sumona called her post ‘post mortem of rumours’ and further said, “If I do get married, I will very happily and proudly announce, and showcase (my man and the marriage).”

Sumona Chakravarti's post on Instagram.

Recently, rumours claimed that Sumona and Samrat were set to tie the knot soon. Samrat is the cousin of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, and is also related to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. His father Rono Mukherjee is a filmmaker while his sister Sharbani Mukherjee and the son of .

Talking about Samrat, Sumona recently told ETimes that they are friends. “He's a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, “Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

Recently Sumona visited The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. While she was there with her family members, later Samrat shared a picture from the same location. He captioned it as, “Peeping Tom.." and added the hashtags like tiger, tigers, Tadoba National Park, jungle, Samrat and Samrat Mukerji.

