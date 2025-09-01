‘Mobbed in broad daylight’: Sumona Chakravarti recounts harrowing experience during Maratha quota protests in Mumbai

TV actor Sumona Chakravarti recently shared a harrowing experience during the ongoing Maratha quota protests in South Mumbai. The actor took to social media and posted a long statement expressing the fear and frustration she faced during the protest that happened on Sunday. Sumona Chakravarti expressed fear, criticised police inaction, and highlighted the broader implications of lawlessness during Maratha quota demonstrations.

Sumona detailed her experience on Instagram

In a long note, Sumona explained how on Sunday, August 31, while driving from Colaba to Fort around 12:30 PM, her car was suddenly mobbed by protestors. The large-scale demonstration, led by Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan, had entered its third day, with thousands demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category.

Sumona recounted that a man banged on her car's bonnet, smirked, and pressed his belly against her vehicle while others shouted "Jai Maharashtra" and pounded on her windows. A similar incident repeated just minutes later. She described feeling unsafe, even in the familiar streets of South Mumbai, where she’s always felt secure.

Despite eventually spotting police nearby, she was disheartened to see them sitting idly, chatting, with no effort to manage the situation. She described the roads as being littered with banana peels, plastic bottles, and garbage, calling it a “complete mockery of civic sense.” Sumona expressed particular concern about how vulnerable she would have felt if she had been alone, admitting she was relieved to have had a male friend with her. Though tempted to record the incident, she chose not to, fearing it might provoke the mob further.

In a strongly-worded message on Instagram, she reflected on the broader implications of the incidenßt, stating, “It’s frightening when you realize that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds.” She criticized the inconsistent response to protests, pointing out that peaceful demonstrations for far more urgent causes often face stricter crackdowns, while what she witnessed was “absolute lawlessness.”

As a citizen and a woman who loves her city, Sumona concluded, “We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own city.”

Sumona's latest projects

On the work front, Sumona continues to be active in television. She recently appeared in Laughter Chefs—Unlimited Entertainment and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (2024), where she finished in 7th place.