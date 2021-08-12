Sunil Grover: I am tired of looking at people with the mask on

While actor-comedian Sunil Grover was not hesitant about getting back to set and start shooting, he cannot wait for things to go back to normal.

“I just want this pandemic to get over so that we can shoot 12 hours a day, and see people without the mask. I am tired of looking at people with masks. I want to see their real faces,” says Grover, asserting that the personal touch has gone missing in the pandemic era.

Of all the people he has met during the pandemic for work or otherwise, the actor says he hasn’t seen anyone’s face.

“I don’t know with whom I am working,” he quips, adding, “Tomorrow, if I am doing a project, and once the pandemic is over, then I don’t know if I will be able to recognise them. I have only seen them with the masks and only if they remove it, I will be able to figure out.”

The actor, who was last seen in web show, Sunflower, says that he is clueless about his new friends, and jokes, “I am making friends with those people, but who are those people.”

Recalling an incident, the 43-year-old shares, “Once while working on Sunflower, I went on set in the morning, and a guy was having tea out in the open without a mask. He looked at me and said, ‘Sir, scene bahut acha kiya’. I was like, ‘Thank you, but from which department are you from?’ He told me he has been styling my hair for the past two months every day, and when he wore a mask, then I recognised him. So, we don’t know who we are working with.”