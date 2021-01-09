IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sunil Grover on doing Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes throughout'
tv

Sunil Grover on doing Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes throughout'

Actor Sunil Grover will soon be seen in an important in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming web series, Tandav. Sunil has spoken about what attracted him to the role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Sunil Grover rose to fame for playing multiple female characters on comedy shows.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is turning a new page in his career. While already considered among the funniest artistes in the country, he is now proving himself to be a serious, drama actor as well.

Sunil will soon be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav. He plays personal assistant to Saif Ali Khan's power hungry politician.

Speaking about what attracted him to the character and why he said yes to taking it up, he said that not playing a woman for a change was a significant pull. "I am happy to be a part of Tandav because I have worked with Ali Abbas Zafar before. It is an interesting setup and I was offered this story. I was told I will have to wear men's clothes and play a character who stays a man throughout. So I agreed, let's do it," he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Sunil rose to fame by playing popular female characters such as Rinku Devi and Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier in an interview, he had told Hindustan Times, “I must tell you that dressing as a woman is extremely tough, especially this kaajal (eyeliner) women wear, the thing just won’t come off."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house

In another interview he had said that he loved 'becoming a woman' for his shows. "It’s more like hiding your identity. I’m not very comfortable with myself because I don’t think I’m an interesting person. I like disguises because then, I forget myself, and become someone else. I really love becoming a woman somehow. Just make me wear a saree and I’ll be happy," he had told HT.

Tandav is up for release on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ott

Related Stories

tv

Tandav trailer: Saif Ali Khan unleashes anarchy in Amazon’s new show. Watch here

UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 02:34 PM IST
tv

Tandav: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia’s character posters released, fans wants trailer to drop ‘ASAP’

UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 06:13 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.