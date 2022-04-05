Surbhi Chandna replaces Bharti Singh in Hunarbaaz after latter welcomes baby boy. Watch video from set

Surbhi Chandna has stepped into the shoes of Bharti Singh for the talent show, Hunarbaaz on Colors. Surbhi has posted videos from the sets on her Instagram Stories confirming the development. Bharti welcomed her first child, a baby boy on Sunday and will now be on a break. (Also read: aran Johar tells Bharti he is afraid her baby will be born on Hunarbaaz sets)

The videos that she shared, show Surbhi discussing something on sets while standing with show judge Mithun Chakraborty and a crew member. Another video also showed her with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The Naagin star was also seen getting her makeup done while enjoying some food on the side. Surbhi shot for the weekend but it is yet to be confirmed whether she will continue for the upcoming episodes as well.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were hosting Hunarbaaz and now Bharti will be on a break after delivering her son. Haarsh will complete her commitment and will be seen alongside Surbhi on the show. Apart from Mithun, Hunarbaaz also has filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra on the judges' panel.

Bharti had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's'. She shared a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai for the announcement. Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Announcing the birth of her son, Bharti wrote, "Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar it’s a boy #loveyou #babyboy #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa."

Surbhi Chandna is a popular actor on Hindi TV. She made her acting debut with a guest role in the famous comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also featured in top rated TV soaps such as Qubool Hai, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaaz, Naagin and Sanjivani.

Surbhi was also seen on the big screen - she had a small role in Vidya Balan's 2014 film, Bobby Jasoos that also featured Ali Fazal. She essayed the role of Aamna, a missing girl whom Vidya is supposed to find, in the film. She also featured in her first music video last year, a VYRL Originals' titled .

