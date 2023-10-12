Survivor 45 recap: Who went home tonight?

Across the first three episodes of Survivor 45, the cast has demonstrated unwavering determination in their gameplay. Alliances began to crumble when certain players were exposed red-handed, clutching their hidden advantages.

The Belo tribe(ROBERT VOETS/CBS)

A surprise tribe raid provided a player with invaluable insight into the dynamics of another group. These developments led to a climactic tribal council, resulting in a shocking vote that left one player's game completely upended.

For in-depth details on tonight's episode and the latest elimination:

Which contestant was eliminated in tonight's episode of Survivor 45?

Sabiyah Broderick

Sabiyah Broderick (Robert Voets / CBS)

Throughout the initial week of Survivor 45, Sabiyah emerged as the dominant force. As the Lulu tribe faced depletion, she ascended to a position of authority within the group, bolstered by her discovery of an immunity idol. After their third consecutive visit to Tribal Council, Sabiyah devised a cunning scheme to blindside her closest ally, Kaleb, viewing him as a formidable threat. Her critical misstep lay in her earlier decision to keep Emily in the game, who ultimately proved to be her Achilles' heel.

Sabiyah made a bold choice to withhold her vote, aiming to preserve her idol until the merge. But, she miscalculated the alliance between Emily and Kaleb, and they united to orchestrate a blindsiding move that sent Sabiyah packing, leaving with an idol still in her possession.

Austin successfully executed his objectives, with the support of his allies, and managed to secure the idol hidden within his camp. However, there's a unique twist to this season's idols: they are only valid for a single Tribal Council. Players also have the option to forfeit their vote to extend the idol's power throughout the pre-merge phase. An even more daring choice is to relinquish two votes, granting the idol its traditional strength, lasting until the Final Five. Despite acquiring her idol, Sabiyah's journey took an unexpected turn as she was ousted from the game while still in possession of it.

The Lulu tribe (Sabiyah Broderick)

Furthermore, Kaleb's triumph in the Reward Challenge granted him the role of ambassador, allowing him to raid the Reba tribe's camp.

In addition, he received the 'Goodwill Advantage,' a unique opportunity to restore a forfeited vote.

Kaleb chose to bestow this advantage upon Drew.

Which contestants are still in the running on Survivor 45?

Austin Li Coon

Brandon "Brando" Meyer

Bruce Perreault

Dee Valladares

Drew Basile

Emily Flippen

Janani "J. Maya" Krishnan-Ja

Jake O'Kane

Julie Alley

Kaleb Gebrewold

Katurah Topps

Kellie Nalbandian

Kendra McQuarrie

Sabiyah Broderick

Sean Edwards

Nicholas "Sifu" Alsupch