Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 co-star Vikas Kumar reveals he couldn’t dance after she told him ‘look into my eyes’ at a party

Vikas Kumar, who co-stars with Sushmita Sen in Ram Madhvani’s web show Aarya 2, opened up about a behind-the-scenes moment at a party. In a press statement, the actor said Sushmita once taught him the steps of a song from her 2004 film Main Hoon Na. While doing so, the former beauty queen asked him to concentrate by looking into her eyes. Vikas jokingly said he could barely dance after that.

"An incident with Sushmita that I’ll never forget actually happened off-set. During one of our parties after a hard day at work, Sushmita was teaching me a few moves from a song of hers in Main Hoon Na. That’s the one time I was in complete awe! I called out to the crew watching, ‘I am dancing with the Sushmita Sen… Koi record karo yaar (Someone record this)!” Sushmita turned me around, (and said) ‘Khan saab! Look into my eyes, don’t ruin the moment!’ Bas! Uske baad toh kya hi dance kar paata main! (How could I dance after that),” said Vikas, who plays the role of ACP Khan in the show.

Speaking about working with Sushmita and being directed by Ram Madhvani, Vikas said: “Ram and Sushmita are very kind people and ace professionals. Ram as a director-producer and Sushmita as a co-actor, greatly contribute to enhancing your performance. What else could one ask for? I will always look forward to working with them."

"Ram’s direction is ‘invisible’. He rarely ‘instructs’ his actors. This season, while we were filming the very last shot, after the first take, which everyone seemed to have liked, Ram, in a most unobtrusive manner, came to me and said, ‘That was good, but this time, instead of being angry, maybe you could play hurt’. That’s it. What came out was more effective and is the take that has stayed in the edit,” the actor added.

Sushmita, who features in a renewed avatar in the second season, will co-star with Sikandar Kher, Dilnaz Irani, Mayo Sarao, Akash Khurana and Ankur Bhatia, among others. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 10. The first season premiered in June last year and was nominated for the International Emmy Awards. However, it didn’t score a win.

