Sussanne Khan shines in red at Karishma Tanna's Diwali bash, attends with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ekta Kapoor. See pics

Television actor Karishma Tanna hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Friday. Among those who attended the bash were producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Ridhi Dogra and interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar stun in black, Malaika Arora picks neon for a Diwali bash. See pics

Hosts Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera wore white for the occasion. While Karishma was in a white lehenga and diamond jewellery, Varun was in a short white kurta and matching denims.

Sussanne was spotted in ethnic after a long time. She wore a bright red kurta-churidaar along with a dupatta for the Diwali party. She also carried a matching clutch and sported a bindi. Arslan joined her in a black kurta-pyjama.

Ridhi Dogra, Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni and Terence Lewis at the Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor arrived in a yellow kurta salwar for the bash. Choreographer Terence Lewis was also spotted in a yellow kurta and white pyjama. Ridhi Dogra was in a pink salwar-suit.

Karishma Tanna also took to her Instagram to show a glimpse of the decor and the menu. She had candles and white flowers in brass vessels as part of the decor. She also shared a selfie video with Varun and wrote, “Happy Diwali to you all.” Ridhi Dogra shared a selfie with Karishma on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Your home is beautiful. Thank you for having me over. Happy first Diwali after shaadi (wedding)."

Talking to Hindustan Times ahead of Diwali, Karishma had said, “It is going to be really special. I love celebrating festivals. I feel very happy during this time. The feeling is very different. I am a true-blue desi soul that way.”

Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the web series, Hush Hush. She had earlier appeared in another web show Lahore Confidential last year. She tied the knot with real estate businessman Varun Bangera in February this year.

