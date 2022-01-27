Suyyash Rai: Having a baby brought me and Kishwer closer to each other

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant weren’t planning a baby, and were surprised when they got the news of them expecting. Now, after over four months of becoming a father, the actor-musician admits it has been the most “beautiful gift” of his life.

“Last year, iss time par, we both were partying so much, and never thought that we would become parents. It wasn’t even planned, we both were in shock when we got to know about the pregnancy, and wondered ‘ab kya karenge, abhi tak toh hum chill kar rahe the’,” Rai shares with us as he looks back at his journey as a parent.

He continues, “And we just thought to not over think and sleep over it. Next morning, when we got up and looked at each other, we knew we wanted this. We wanted to welcome this opportunity that God has given and live this new journey, new chapter because it is such a beautiful experience.”

Rai, who recently came out with musical series Aakhiri Mulaqaat starring Harshad Chopda and Smriti Kalra, confesses that the journey of nine months and beyond has brought him and Kishwer closer.

“It has made us stronger. Bunny (son, Nirvair) has been with us for the past four months, and everyday starts and ends with a smile. I don’t think it can get better. I can’t be greedy to ask for anything else. Being a father is a beautiful feeling,” he says.

He might have got the best gift of his life, but he is still finding it difficult to move on from the sudden demise of his friend and actor Sidharth Shukla.

“During the pandemic, I have also worked with Sonu Sood, which has helped me gain a different perspective about life. But it was Sid’s death which shook us hard. Uss time kluch samjh nahi aa raha tha ke life mein ho kya raha hai. There was so much negativity around, and then we got the news of Sid’s demise. Hum sab hil gaye the,” he shares, adding, “I still can’t get over it ke woh kaise hua, woh din kaisa tha”.

However, Rai has learnt a lesson from it all, which is “we don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, so live in today and do everything you want to”.