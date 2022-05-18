Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Swapnil Joshi says, he is ‘better father’ than an actor or a husband: I’m absolutely brilliant

Actor Swapnil Joshi may have been in the showbiz for over a decade but there’s one thing he aspires to do before this year ends, “I promised my daughter that I will be superfit by the end of 2022
Published on May 18, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Swapnil Joshi may have been in the showbiz for over a decade but there’s one thing he aspires to do before this year ends, “I promised my daughter that I will be superfit by the end of 2022.,” he quips. Joshi’s six-year-old daughter Myra wishes to see him “superhit”. “In bacchon ke funde alag hote hain. So I’m going to give it my best shot,” he adds.

Interestingly an entire generation has witnessed Joshi grow up from being a kid to having two. Ask him what kind of father he is, and the actor nonchalantly replies, “I’m absolutely brilliant. At the cost of sounding immodest I will give myself 10/10. I’m a hands-on father. I think I’m a better father than I’m anything else. I don’t know if I’m a good actor, son, husband or anything but I’m a great father.”

Joshi has two kids Myra and Raghav, 4. He recalls taking two months of paternity leave when his daughter was born. “From changing her diapers to changing her clothes till date, I have done everything. From making them sleep, waking them up, taking them to drives, dates, movies, picking them up from their classes, bathing them you name it and I have done it,” he shares.

The actor who is currently shooting for a daily soap in Pune, shares that whenever he is in Mumbai he has a rule. “If I am in Mumbai I make it a point that I either see them waking up or see them going to bed. So either I will leave late for the shoot or I will make sure that I’m home by 10.30pm as they sleep by 11pm. I sit with them, chat with them, hear their complaints about their mother and sort them out,” he signs off.

