Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti promo: Woman pulls Mika's cheeks, another goes down on her knees to propose to him

Mika Singh unveiled a promo of his new reality show, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The singer is searching for a bride on the reality show, to be hosted by singer Shaan. The new promo shows Mika meeting single women looking for a groom. They bring gifts for him, praise him and some even confess their love for him. Also read: Shaan on hosting Mika Di Vohti: ‘I have saved many marriages, do counselling'

Mika shared the promo on Thursday, calling it the “biggest show of the year”. It opens with Shaan talking about how well he knows Mika. Decked up in a long blue-black overcoat featuring several trinkets, Mika makes a grand appearance, and gestures as if looking for his bride, with the song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan playing the background. 12 single women will take part in the show, some of whom are seen in the promo.

In the video he shared, a contestant gifts Mika a small paalki and asks him to take her in a one, after marrying her. Another contestant pulls his cheeks and says “ekdum mishti roshgulle ki tarah ho (You are like a sweet roshogulla).” A woman even goes down on her knees and says with her hands stretched out, “I love you Mika Singh.”

The show will go on air on Star Bharat on June 19, 8 p.m. onwards and will also be available on Disney Hotstar. Gurdeep Mehndi commented on the video, Waaaah waaah." A fan called it “amazing”. Another called it “fabulous”.

Shaan, who turns host for the show, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Mika has an image of the one wearing sunglasses, chains and talking in a heavy voice with an attitude. But there are many things that he has kept hidden behind his dark shades. I know those secrets. I am also very interested in human interactions, relationships. Mika is not very expressive so I will help the girls getting to know his unseen side. I also have bit of an experience which I can use in helping him find his life partner.”

