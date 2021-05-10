Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta apologises for using casteist slur, Neeraj Ghaywan says 'shut up'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has apologised for using a casteist slur in a recent YouTube video. She blamed the 'language barrier' for her ignorance.

She wrote in a social media post on Monday that she respects all people, and that she has removed the contentious portion from her original video.

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

She continued, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same."

A section of fans expressed outrage when Munmun used the offensive term in a makeup video. Some users started trending the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta. "Babeeta (Munmun Dutta) from Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, a most popular Indian Drama, used a castiest slur in her YouTube video which she later on trimmed. @moonstar4u has fans from all sections of Indian society, but she mocked a whole caste in a moment. Strict action is required," one person wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, reacting to her apology, wrote in a tweet, "'Has been misinterpreted'? 'Never said it with intent to hurt'? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."