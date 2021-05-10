Home / Entertainment / Tv / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta apologises for using casteist slur, Neeraj Ghaywan says 'shut up'
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta apologises for using casteist slur, Neeraj Ghaywan says 'shut up'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has issued an apology after several people complained that she used a casteist slur in a recent social media post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Fans were upset with Munmun Dutta's use of an offensive word.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has apologised for using a casteist slur in a recent YouTube video. She blamed the 'language barrier' for her ignorance.

She wrote in a social media post on Monday that she respects all people, and that she has removed the contentious portion from her original video.

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

She continued, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same."

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah director responds to disgruntled fan who called the show 'terrible'

A section of fans expressed outrage when Munmun used the offensive term in a makeup video. Some users started trending the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta. "Babeeta (Munmun Dutta) from Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, a most popular Indian Drama, used a castiest slur in her YouTube video which she later on trimmed. @moonstar4u has fans from all sections of Indian society, but she mocked a whole caste in a moment. Strict action is required," one person wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, reacting to her apology, wrote in a tweet, "'Has been misinterpreted'? 'Never said it with intent to hurt'? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has apologised for using a casteist slur in a recent YouTube video. She blamed the 'language barrier' for her ignorance.

She wrote in a social media post on Monday that she respects all people, and that she has removed the contentious portion from her original video.

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

She continued, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same."

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah director responds to disgruntled fan who called the show 'terrible'

A section of fans expressed outrage when Munmun used the offensive term in a makeup video. Some users started trending the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta. "Babeeta (Munmun Dutta) from Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, a most popular Indian Drama, used a castiest slur in her YouTube video which she later on trimmed. @moonstar4u has fans from all sections of Indian society, but she mocked a whole caste in a moment. Strict action is required," one person wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, reacting to her apology, wrote in a tweet, "'Has been misinterpreted'? 'Never said it with intent to hurt'? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah munmun dutta tmkoc

Related Stories

tv

Sunayana Fozdar reacts to rumours of Neha Mehta's comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer says ‘show will go on’ if Disha Vakani does not want to return as Dayaben

PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP