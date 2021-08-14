Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 13 recap: Mehta's boss catches him redhanded in restaurant with Jethalal, Sodhi

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, on noticing Mehta sitting on the other table busy relishing the food, the boss gets angry while his secretary who was accompanying him upon noticing Mehta says that he is crying.

A visibly upset boss responds, “Sweety vo ro nahi raha, vo jo pani puri ka paani usnay piya hai vo uske aankho se bahar nikal raha hai (He isn't crying. The water that he had with pani puri is coming out from his eyes)’." He then gets up to confront Mehta but instead decides to call him first and see what lie he tells this time.

Seeing the boss’ call makes Mehta upset, with him contemplating whether to pick the call or not. Jethalal suggests he should not answer and later make for an excuse that Anjali was really unwell and slept after difficulty so he had kept his phone on silent. Whereas Sodhi suggests that he should disconnect the call and switch off his mobile phone.

Arguing that he can’t switch off his phone as it will make the boss suspect that something is wrong. Mehta finally goes by Jethalal’s idea and doesn’t pick the call and resumes eating. This angers the boss further. He finally walks to Mehta’s table and asks, “Sir, aap sweet main meethe kya lenge (What will you have as the dessert)”. Well, this sends Mehta in an instant state of shock.

Jethalal and Sodhi assume this person asking for their sweet dish order is someone from the hotel, and further, keep asking what options they have. Jethalal kept suggesting sweets like raas madhuri, while Mehta, on the other side of the table in utter shock his face stuffed with paani puri is making loud noiss and hand gestures saying not to talk anymore. But Jethalal being Jethalal, didn’t get the clue and kept suggesting what sweet dishes they could get.

Finally, Mehta shouts out loud at Jethalal to shut up and tells him who this person actually is. Finding out about who this person is, both Jethalal and Sodhi, too go into shock mode.

The boss then insists that he will go to Mehta’s house now to see his wife. But param mitra Jethalal makes Anjali’s illness sound worse and scares the boss who then grants him leave for three days.