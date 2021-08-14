Inside Janhvi Kapoor's '22 hours in the capital' with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, late-night swimming. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of her '22 hours' in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a video that chronicled her trip, which included driving around New Delhi, performing at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party, indulging in desserts, and swimming with friends. She was accompanied by sister Khushi Kapoor and their father, Boney Kapoor.

The video started with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor getting off the plane, followed by them driving around the city. They also feasted on sweet dishes including doughnuts and muffins. Janhvi took a stroll and enjoyed herself by the poolside, wearing a green dress.

Janhvi also spent time with Khushi and Boney. Her friend also shared a video in which Janhvi posed on his back in the water. Taking to the comments section, Khushi wrote, "Swamp diaries" while Janhvi said, "bbby".

She captioned the post, "22 hours in the capital." On Janhvi's post, the friend commented with, "Tere liye hi toh signal tod taad ke", lyrics of a song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Fans also showered her with love and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis.

Janhvi regularly shares posts to update her fans about her life. On Friday remembering her late mother, actor Sridevi, on her 58th birth anniversary, Janhvi shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you." Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has several projects in the pipeline, including Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. She was last seen in Roohi. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.