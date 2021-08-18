Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 17 recap: Champaklal, Tappu ruin Jethalal's Sunday sleep

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 17 recap: Champaklal and his grandson Tappu play a prank on Jethalal and ruin his Sunday sleep.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is a Sunday morning at Gokuldham Society. And like any other Sunday at Jethalal Champaklal Gadda’s house, this day also begins with Jethalal sleeping till late. Champaklal and Tappu, however, are up already and together they are clearing Champaklal’s trunk that is filled with memorabilia.

One by one, Champaklal explains the items to Tappu - a knee supporter (dhichaniyu), an intricately designed flute (bansuri) and a cross and circle board game (chaupad) to name a few. Among various items, they find is a white pagdi which Champaklal loves. A dotting grandson, Tappu clicks of Champaklal with his pagdi on and, later drags him to the hall room to click better pictures, with Champaklal sitting on a swing.

Once the grandfather-grandson are done with their photoshoot, Champaklal insists on clicking pictures with Jethalal. As they approach his room, they find Jethalal in deep sleep. Agitated, Champaklal begins marching to scold him out of sleep but Tappu suggests a better plan.

Tappu hides around his bed while Champaklal hides behind the sofa in the hall. Tappu begins making cat sounds, waking Jethalal. Then a meow sound comes from the hall and Jethalal gets out of the bed to chase the cat out of the house. As he moves to the hall, he hears a meow sound from the bedroom and then another one from the hall – confusing a sleepy Jethalal. Then comes a dog’s bark from the bedroom and later from the hall too and scares Jethalal. Soon, both Tappu and Champaklal reveal themselves to Jethalal.

Also read: Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

An irritated Jethalal scolds Tappu for playing a prank on him and waking him from sleep. He reveals how he was in the middle of a ‘swadisht sapna’. In a dream, he was surrounded by jalebi and fafada. Since it is a Sunday, Jethalal expresses a desire to binge on jalebi and fafada. Chamapklal refuses and asks him to first lose some weight. Disappointed, Jethalal requests Champaklal, “Aap mere bappuji hai, Anjali bhabi mat baniye (You are my father, please dont pretend to be Anjali bhabi).” Tappu too expresses a desire to have jalebi-fafada to which Champaklal agrees.

gokuldham society jethalal

