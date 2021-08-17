Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 16 recap: Mehta lies to Anjali, manages to evade her questions

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mehta finally reaches home after an eventful day -- telling lies aplenty, relishing tasty food (chatpata khana) and narrowly escaping being caught. He, however, has lie more to avoid any suspicion from his wife Anjali for his early return from work.

As he comes home and before he can even knock at the door, Anjali emerges from inside and startles Mehta. She is on her way to Komal’s house, she reveals. As he gets in, Mehta thanks his stars for saving him from her interrogation. She, however, comes back to ask why Tarak is home early. Mehta deftly manages to escape the situation. Anjali grabs his lunch in order to wash it and make tea for him.

As she is walking away, Mehta realizes that he has not eaten the salad. He runs after Anjali and tries to take the lunch box from her. The excuse he offers is that since he always washes his lunch box before he hands it over to her and he couldn't do the same this time, she should give it back to him. After a short tug of war, Mehta manages to convince her and send her back to Komal’s house.

Worried about what new excuses he will have to cook up before Anjali returns, he remembers that his purush mandal will be able to help him over soda later in the night.





At the soda shop, Dr Hathi, Sodhi, Bhide, and Iyer are intently listening to the narration of the day’s events from Jethalal. During his narration, the mix of Gujarati proverbs and Marathi language confuses Iyer. As a result, he keeps interrupting asking for meaning.

Irritated, Jethalal tells him to clear his confusion from Bhide later and he continues with his narration. Right then, Mehta joins them and together they brainstorm on what he could do in his two-day leave.

The idea that finally works out is suggested by Jethalal who says that he can tell Anjali that he has taken two days of leave from the office to spend time with her.