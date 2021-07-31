Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 30 recap: Gokuldham Society members upset over Jethalal's delay, pretend to leave

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, not only Bhide and family but the entire Gokuldham Society is now waiting at the reception for Jethalal to arrive so that they can proceed back to Gokuldham.

While Bhide and Iyer are upset with Jethalal not abiding by the time, Mehta, Sodhi, and Popatlal try their best to calm both of them down. But eventually, Bhide declares that in another 10 minutes the bus will leave with whoever is present here, whether or not Jethalal comes. Right then Bagha enters requesting Bhide to not be angry and he will fetch both Jethalal and Champaklal.

In the room though Jethalal is all set to leave, he can’t find his wallet as a result he had unpacked his entire luggage. Seeing the state, Champaklal starts yelling. While they are struggling with the packing, Bagha arrives to inform Jethalal how his delay has caused Bhide to lose his temper.





This news upsets Champaklal as well. He instructs Jethalal to concentrate on packing while Bagha and he will look for the wallet. By god’s grace, Bagha finds the wallet and they finally proceed towards the reception.

At the reception, Bhide is hell-bent on leaving without Jethalal and family. Mehta Sahab suggests they should once go and check on him. Right when they are waiting for the lift, the doors slide open to Jethalal, Champaklal, and Bagha in it. But before they could come out, the doors close back in and the lift takes them to the fourth floor. As soon as the door closes, Bhide, who has had enough, decides it is time they leave without Jethalal.

Finally, Jethalal, Champaklal and Bagha reach the reception only to find no one there. On enquiring, the receptionist informs Jethalal that all of them left. Hearing this Champaklal scolds Jethalal left right and centre. Jethalal then apologizes to Bappuji and as soon as he does that the rest of the Gokuldham society emerges from hiding.