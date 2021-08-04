Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 3 recap: Jethalal, purush mandal plan another ‘party sharty’ but in secrecy

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the purush mandal gather at Mehta’s house. Sitting together and sipping on freshly made lychee juice, the purush mandal is seen reminiscing about the wonderful time spent at the Rangtarang resort.

As they enjoy their juice, Sodhi expresses his disappointment at not being able to have their ‘party-sharty’. To which Iyer says that they should be thankful for managing to escape a huge drama and that they better not talk about having any ‘party-sharty’.

Iyer's advice doesn’t go down well with the rest of the purush mandal. Mehta sahab is the first one to disagree; he argues as to why they shouldn’t talk about having a party since this isn’t something they do on a regular basis. Everyone nods in agreement.

For their next ‘party-sharty’ endeavors, Sodhi suggests they should devise a better and foolproof plan to make it a success.





Agreeing to it, Dr Hathi discloses how Komal tried her best to make him swear on never indulging in partying with friends and how he somehow managed to escaped. Likewise, Bhide and Jethalal also reveal how they were made to swear to not have a ‘party sharty’ by Madhavi and Bappuji respectively, but they too escaped.

Hearing this, Iyer proclaims that since no one is bound by any swears, they can now plan their next party, but, in complete secrecy. As he says this, Champaklal enters the room and demands to know about it.

Purush Mandal quickly diverts the topic telling him they were talking about their days spent at the resort. But as soon as Champaklal sees glasses in everyone’s hand, he thinks it is alcohol. After assurances from the mandal, he sits with them to talk.

Mehta then reveals that he has recently written an article on the legendary late actor Dilip Kumar. One by one, they all enact and dance to Dilip Kumar’s famous scenes and songs.