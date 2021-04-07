Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director has funny response to fan’s request for new Dayaben: 'Zyada bolunga toh...'

Malav Rajda, director of the long-running comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had a rather hilarious response to a fan’s request to cast a new actor as Dayaben. The role was played by Disha Vakani but she has been on an indefinite maternity leave since 2017.

On one of Malav’s Instagram posts, a fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah commented, “plz new daya ko lay aawo sir. itna wait kr ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho. bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye (Please bring a new Daya on the show, sir. What is the point of delaying it? Poor fans have been waiting for so long).”

Replying to the comment, Malav joked that if he starts making demands, he might get replaced himself. “@shindepooja91 mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge (if I ask for too much, they will get a new director)...its not in my hands at all...i just direct the show...dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of other things...but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best),” he wrote.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered in 2008, revolves around the residents of the fictional Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and their problems. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta and others.

Malav Rajda said that he has no say when it comes to the casting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Last year, in a podcast with Sorabh Pant, Dilip said that the quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered. He said that when it was a weekly show, the writers got enough time to write each episode, but after it was made a daily show, they are under pressure to deliver.

“Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he said.