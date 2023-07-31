Disha Vakani making comeback as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Modi confirms: Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing Disha Vakani, who played one of the most-loved characters on the show, Dayaben. Now, as per an India Today report, producer Asit Modi, who had earlier promised fans that he will get the character and the actor back, has stayed true to his words. As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers celebrates 15 years of the show, Asit Modi confirmed Disha's return. Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director on reports show gave Disha Vakani throat cancer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in news

Disha Vakani was seen as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Over the past few months, several actors have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and a few of them have cited ill-treatment, harassment, and payment issues as some of the reasons behind their exit. Shailesh Lodha left the show earlier this year, as well. Years after Disha Vakani took her maternity break, she will soon be seen making a comeback on the show.

Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return

"In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," Asit Modi was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

In 2022, it was reported that Disha Vakani got throat cancer because of Dayaben's peculiar voice on the show. The show's director Malav Rajda had then reacted to the reports.

In October last year, Malav had taken to Instagram and criticised false reporting, while sharing a screenshot of a report that had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

Malav wrote, "Like jethalal says...nonsense...News reporting is such a responsible job... It really amazes me how at times it's so irresponsibly done. Yaar such big news. At least cross check once. It can affect so many people and why why why to print any news till you are sure about it. So to all her fans this is completely false." The report he shared had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

Disha played Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost a decade. She had not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. She welcomed a daughter with her husband Mayur Padia in 2017, and later a son in May last year.

