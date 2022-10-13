Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director on reports show gave Disha Vakani throat cancer: 'Like Jethalal says, nonsense'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has reacted to reports that actor Disha Vakani, popular for her portrayal of Dayaben on the show, got throat cancer because of the peculiar voice she had to give to her character. Disha, who had quit the show in 2017, has not yet reacted to the rumours. However, her brother Mayur Vakani who also played her on-screen brother Sundar had refuted them as baseless. Also Read| Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani refutes reports of her throat cancer

Malav Rajda took to his Instagram account on Thursday to react to the report about Disha Vakani having throat cancer, and criticised false reporting. He also responded to the rumour in the manner of Dayaben's husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

Sharing a screenshot of one such report, Malav wrote, "Like jethalal says...nonsense...News reporting is such a responsible job...It really amazes me how at times it's so irresponsibly done. Yaar such big news. At least cross check once. It can affect so many people and why why why to print any news till you are sure about it. So to all her fans this is completely false." The report he shared had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

Malav Rajda on rumours about Disha Vakani's health.

In the comments section, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fans also used the show's reference to react to the rumours. One wrote, "Patrakar Popatlal would be disappointed in his fellow news reporters." Another commented, "These people should be put on Anjali bhabhi's diet for a month." Others thanked him for sharing the update.

Earlier, Mayur Vakani had clarified that there is no truth to the rumours and Disha is completely healthy. He told E-Times, "She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Disha played Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost a decade. She has not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. She welcomed a daughter with her husband Mayur Padia in 2017, and later a son in May this year.

