Home / Entertainment / Tv / Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani refutes reports of her throat cancer, calls them ‘baseless’

Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani refutes reports of her throat cancer, calls them ‘baseless’

tv
Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:31 PM IST

Actor Mayur Vakani has refuted reports that his sister Disha Vakani is suffering from throat cancer, a result of the peculiar voice she gave to her character Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disha Vakani's brother denied reports of her having cancer.
Disha Vakani's brother denied reports of her having cancer.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Disha Vakani is hale and hearty, contrary to reports that she is suffering from throat cancer. A few recent media reports had claimed that the actor, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has throat cancer because of the peculiar voice of her character Dayaben in the show. Also Read| Disha Vakani will not return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha’s brother Mayank Vakani, who also plays her on-screen brother Sundar on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, denied the reports and called them baseless. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, also reacted to the rumours and said Disha sounded fine when they last spoke.

Mayank told ETimes TV, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Jennifer said, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have been in search of a new actor to play Dayaben for a long time. Disha has not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. She welcomed a daughter with her husband Mayur Padia in 2017, and later a son in May this year.

While the makers haven’t yet found someone to replace Disha, they recently introduced a new Taarak Mehta. Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha, who played the part for 14 years.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha vakani taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
disha vakani taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out